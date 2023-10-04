From School Teacher to Police Commissioner: Old Boys Association Celebrates Adeoye’s Impact 34 Years After

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a memorable reunion and moment of worthy recognition, as CP Aderemi Adeoye, the current Anambra State Police Commissioner, was honored with an Award of Excellence by the Kagara Science College Old Boys Association, Set of 1993, for his enduring contributions and remarkable impacts in their lives as their secondary school teacher 34 years ago.

The award was presented during the 30 years anniversary and reunion of the Old Boys in Minna, Niger State.

The story of CP Adeoye’s impact on these former students began during his National Youth Service Corps days at Government Science College Kagara, Niger State. As an Integrated Science teacher then in the school in 1989, he did more than just impart knowledge. He ignited a passion for the sciences among his students, leaving an indelible mark on their lives. Many attested that it was his teaching style and dedication that sparked their interest in science.

But CP Adeoye’s influence extended far beyond the classroom. He organized extra moral lessons for his students, free of charge, after school hours. He even took on the role of Labour Master in the school, demonstrating his commitment to their overall development.

Fast forward to the present day, CP Adeoye has continued to serve and protect the community, now as the Anambra State Police Commissioner. During the 30th-anniversary reunion, he received the Award of Excellence, a recognition that underscores the lasting impact of his teaching and the invaluable contribution he makes to society through his role in law enforcement.

As the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Adeoye has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and security. The CP, who assumed office as Anambra CP barely three months ago, had recently shared insights into the tactical measures adopted by the police command, emphasizing that these measures have contributed significantly to the sustained peace in the state in the last three months. He also sent a stern warning to criminals, urging them to repent or face the full force of the law.

Addressing concerns about security in Anambra State shortly after receiving the award, CP Adeoye, who spoke through the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, assured that the state is secure from all forms of criminal elements. He dispelled rumors and false social media publications that painted the state in a negative light.

He said, “Presently, Anambra is safe, Anambra is peaceful, anybody can come to the State and enjoy their stay. If you are familiar with the security situation, you will see that the situation has been normalized, this has to do with the policy brought in by the state Commissioner of Police.”

CP Adeoye expressed his gratitude to the Kagara Old Boys for the recognition he received 34 years after his impactful teaching at their school. He used the occasion to emphasize the importance of teaching as a noble profession deserving of the attention necessary to standardize education in the country.

The recognition, coming 34 years after his time at Kagara Science College, is indeed as a testament to CP Adeoye’s lasting impact and lifelong commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others, whether it be through education or law enforcement. His story is one of dedication, service, and enduring impact, a story that continues to inspire those he has touched along the way.