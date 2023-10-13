Bizarre, As 62 Manhoods Reportedly Get Missing in Abuja

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Federal Capital Territory has been gripped by an unusual and alarming trend, with reports of manhood disappearances numbering as many as 62 cases.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna G. Garba, made the revelation during a press conference held at the Command’s Headquarters on Friday.

According to him, the first case of male organ disappearance was recorded in Gwagwalada on September 21, 2023. He however, said since then, this bizarre phenomenon has seemingly spread across the FCT, leading to a total of 62 cases being reported.

“The first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on the 21/09/2023. It has spread all over FCT where by as of today we had a total of sixty-two (62) cases reported,” he said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna G Garba, however urged the residents of the Territory to cooperate with security operatives to ensure the safety of the city and to prevent further spread of such crime.

The nature of these reported incidents remains mysterious, leaving both law enforcement and the public in search for answers.

More details later…