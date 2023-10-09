Banditry: Sokoto community  kill 1 suspected insurgent,  recover 150 rustled livestock 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Aggrieved residents of Giyawa Community ,Goronyo Local Government of Sokoto State in the wee hours of Sunday killed one suspected bandits and recovered over 150 rustled livestock .

It could be recalled that four persons had been reported killed ,18 others abducted while cows and many animals were rustled by bandits in Giyawa town recently.

Local reports stated that the residents of Giyawa District had resisted the fleeing bandits from trespassing into their town on their way to Goronyo forest enclaves.

The source, who sought for anonymity said the bandits, who were in their large numbers, controlling large number of livestock believed have been rustled and sophisticated weapons stormed Giyawa village on their to their forest hideouts .

The eye witness also revealed that the villagers, engaged and resisted the gunmen and as a result killed one suspected bandit, while others were wounded.

According to him,the recovered animals that included sheep, goats and rams were in their custody at Giyawa town.

The source confirmed that the bandits were said to have stolen the animals from Samana village in Binji Local Government Area of the State.

However, the acting spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i could not be reached when contacted several times for his reaction on the issue.