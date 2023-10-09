8.4 C
New York
Monday, October 9, 2023
Banditry: Sokoto community  kill 1 suspected insurgent,  recover 150 rustled livestock 

N/West
From Umar Ado Sokoto
Aggrieved residents of Giyawa Community ,Goronyo Local Government of Sokoto State  in the wee hours of Sunday killed one suspected bandits and recovered over 150 rustled livestock .
Similarly, many of the insurgents had  sustained various degrees of injuries,   while the community members also recovered 150 rustled livestock animals from the suspected insurgents.
It could be recalled that four persons had been reported killed ,18 others abducted while cows and many animals were rustled by bandits in Giyawa town recently.
Local reports stated that the residents of Giyawa District had resisted the fleeing  bandits  from trespassing into their town on their way to Goronyo forest enclaves.
The source, who sought for anonymity  said the bandits, who were in their large numbers, controlling large number of livestock  believed have been rustled and  sophisticated weapons  stormed Giyawa village on their to their forest hideouts .
The eye witness also revealed that the villagers, engaged and resisted the gunmen and  as a result killed one suspected bandit, while others were wounded.
According to him,the recovered animals that  included sheep, goats and rams were in their custody at Giyawa town.
The source confirmed that the bandits were said to have stolen the animals from Samana village in Binji Local Government Area of the State.
However, the acting spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i could not be reached when contacted several times for his reaction on the issue.

