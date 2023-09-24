8.4 C
Zamfara bans illegal mining as governor orders security agents to shoot violators at sight

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Zamfara’s Gov. Dauda Lawal issued a ban on illegal mining in the state on Saturday.

He also ordered security agents to shoot violators of the order at sight.

The governor’s media aide, Malam Suleiman Idris, quoted Lawal as saying in Gusau that the order was part of measures to restore law and order.

The governor noted that illegal mining had fuelled banditry and other criminal activities in parts of Zamfara over the years.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara.

“We must take swift and decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities,’’ Idris quoted Lawal as saying.

The governor ordered security agencies to take other stringent measures against those caught violating the order.

According to him, it is time to end the destructive activity and implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people.

“The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers.

“It is also a swift action to enable government to be in total control of the state’s resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people,’’ the governor said.

