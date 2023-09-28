Why Muslims celebrate Eid El Maulud – Sheikh Usman Dahiru Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has clarify on why Muslims gathered to celebrate the Eid El Maulud the day Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) on every 12th of Rabiul Auwal on the Islamic calendar.

In his Eid El Maulud message, the Islamic scholar, said the significance of the Maulud can not be over emphasizes because of millions benefits attributed on the day. Adding that its teach and inculcated the habits and love the prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the day he was born, his lifetime and moral values lift behind to Muslims especially among upcoming young people and children.

He explained that on every Maulud day, the Sheikh Usman Dahiru Foundations usually graduates hundred thousands of Qur’anic reciters aged between 10, 15 years and above who can memorized the Holy Qur’an “Up Head” across the length and breath of the State.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi further explained that in Bauchi people usually thousands of people Muslims gathered at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on 11th Rabiul Auwal to spend night reciting the Holy book of Qur’an and receiving lectures, history of life and time of prophet Muhammad and his companions from the day he was born and his last day in the world.

According to the Islamic scholar, said “The love for the prophet Muhammad is compulsory to all Muslims, No Muslims would enter paradise without the love for the prophet, the prophet also celebrated his on birthday by observing fasting and we felt to celebrate by reciting of Qur’an, praise the God Almighty and walk through major streets within the metropolitan city to expressed our happiness and love to our respected prophet and nothing more.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi used the medium to also called on religious clerics in the country to shun unguarded statements capable of inciting violence and threatening the peaceful co-existence among muslims in the country.

He appealed to the people, particularly the Ulamas to desist from casting aspersions on one another in the course of preaching.

He added that mutual understanding and living on the age-long culture of harmonious coexistence was necessary to ensure stability in the polity. Ibrahim enjoined Nigerians to stop cursing their leaders because of the current hardship in the country.

He said hardship or enjoyment arw all from almighty Allah, what Nigerians should to at this time is to return to Allah and expressed optimism that things would change for the better.

“What is expected of us are patience and prayers, and we must stand up to make things better in our own way through legitimate ways. We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders.

While appealing to Muslims to practice religious rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and discouraged them from promoting issues that would divide the ummah.