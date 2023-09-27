Unknown Gunmen Lose Again As NAF Bombs Down Their Meeting Venues, Armouries in Anambra, Imo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another day of countless losses for the unknown gunmen terrorizing the southeastern states as the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets bombed down their meeting venues, hideouts and armouries in Anambra and Imo states.

The successful and well-calculated airstrikes conducted under the air component of Operation Udo Ka II, on Tuesday, were launched on the IPOB fighters enclaves at the Mother Valley, Orsumughu, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

Disclosing this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the air operations were executed following an intelligence report that the fighters had concluded plans to unleash mayhem on the residents and other states in the region. He added that some of the bombed locations were considered to be their amouries.

The statement read, “Aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Udo Ka II, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other states in Southeast Nigeria from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions. The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received. ”

Continuing, Gabkwet also noted that the air strikes destroyed IPOB fighters’ camps where they were billed to hold their meeting in Imo state.

He said: “Air strikes were also conducted on, the same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State after a detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout. Consequently, air strikes were also authorised to strike the hideout. The targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success.”