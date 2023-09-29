NSCDC arrests 3 suspected cable thieves in Bauchi

8.4 C
Friday, September 29, 2023
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Command, Bauchi, has arrested three suspected vandals and transformer cable thieves in Jama’are local government area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DCP Ibrahim Gabdo, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the three suspected transformer cable thieves and vandals were arrested in different locations in Jama’are local government area sometimes in August.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC Command patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals were vandalizing transformer cables and carting them away.

“The arrested suspects are Abdulwahab Yakubu, 18, of Unguwar Abuja, Jama’are LGA, Ya’u Abdullahi, 18, of Unguwar Tsamiya, Jama’are LGA, and Musa Haruna, 19, of Jama’are LGA.

He said the Commandant, Mr Oyejide Ilelaboye, paraded the suspected vandals at the NSCDC State Command Bauchi.

He warned other criminal elements in the state to turn a new life before the law catches up with them.”

The Spokesman said the three suspects were arraigned before the Federal High Court Bauchi on Friday, for conspiracy and vandalism.

