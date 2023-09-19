Gov Otti Appoints 14 New Officers

Press Release:
APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS
The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, hereby announces the appointment of the following persons into the underlisted positions:
1. Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh – GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority
2. Justice K. C. Nwankpa (Retired) – Ombudsman
3. Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna – Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue (Subject to Confirmation of Abia HOA)
4. Dr. Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business
5. Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe – Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu
6. Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu – Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer
7. Godson Anucha – Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations
8. Miss Ure Abazie – DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency
9. Dr. Idika Mba Idika – Head, Government House Clinic
10. Charles Egonye – Technical Assistant to the Governor
11. Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy
12. Okezie Ezengwa – DGM, ASEPA, Aba
13. David Anyaele – Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities
14. Kenechukwu Nwosu – Special Adviser, Education
SIGNED
Kazie Uko
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
Abia State