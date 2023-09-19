8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov Otti Appoints 14 New Officers

Press Releases
Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Press Release:

APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, hereby announces the appointment of the following persons into the underlisted positions:

1. Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh – GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority

2. Justice K. C. Nwankpa (Retired) – Ombudsman

3. Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna – Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue (Subject to Confirmation of Abia HOA)

4. Dr. Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business

5. Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe – Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu

6. Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu – Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer

7. Godson Anucha – Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations

READ ALSO  Please Come Together and Establish a Newspaper, You Won't Regret It — Veteran Journalist Begs Anambra Millionaires

8. Miss Ure Abazie – DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency

9. Dr. Idika Mba Idika – Head, Government House Clinic

10. Charles Egonye – Technical Assistant to the Governor

11. Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

12. Okezie Ezengwa – DGM, ASEPA, Aba

13. David Anyaele – Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities

14. Kenechukwu Nwosu – Special Adviser, Education

SIGNED
Kazie Uko
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
Abia State

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sacked Acting CBN Governor Sneaks Out of COVID-19 Isolation, Destroys Bank Documents, Refuses to Quit Office After Tinubu Appointed Substantive Governor
Next article
BREAKING: Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Joint Security Surveillance Team In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Gov: Uzodimma Makes U-turn, Reschedules Campaign Flag-off After Notable Boycotts

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.