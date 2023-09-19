BREAKING: Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Joint Security Surveillance Team In Imo

By Special Correspondent

There is heavy tension in Imo Community, as unknown gunmen on rampage attacked joint security Surveillance team on patrol.

The unfortunate scene occurred on early hours of Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at Aba Branch, Ehime Mbano LGA headquarter of Imo.

The attack according to a video circulated on the internet spaces, claimed life of four security agents who were burnt beyond recognition.

The joint security Surveillance Team and their Hilux Patrol Vans were burnt together, throwing the entire Community in tension.

Our correspondent gathered that many Communities in Imo is under Sit-at-home threat by bandits who have been terrorizing the entire State.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the story as at the time of filing this report.