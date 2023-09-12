8.4 C
Don't waste your time, energy, resources accept Tribunal verdict, Darazo tells Atiku, Obi

N/East
Khamis Musa Darazo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From: Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The chairman of the Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo on Tuesday advises the Presidential candidates of the People Democratic party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) saying “that going to court always will end of wasting time, energy, resources and will also reduce popularity of the politician to the masses which will end of losing them completely”,.

Darazo said it will be better for them to start working for either 2027 or 3031 than challenging President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the supreme court over his victory which would not hold anything.

Darazo made this known during an inclusive interview with our Correspondent in Bauchi, explaining that “Atiku and Obi are not challenging the outcome of tribunal over the victory of President Tinubu but the Nigerians “masses” who voted for him which is very bad”,.

“Instead of helping masses with the little resources at this critical time of hardship but you are busy going up and down trying to again challenge the victory of our workable President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“I believes that nothing will come out of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) appeal of Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court at the Supreme Court.

“I can assure you that if there is an appeal, I doubt whether anything can come out of the appeal.”

He further said that “Just endure, exercise patience wait till another time, because anything that God has destined you, it must surely come, but this time around is for President Tinubu to finish his first and the second tenure before the struggle to begin again” he said.

According to Darazo, said that President Tinubu was voted by Nigerians for APC and it’s Presidential candidate and subsequently won at the tribunal last week.

The chairman of the Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo call on Atiku, Obi, parties and their supporters to fully support the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the development of the good people of Nigeria.

