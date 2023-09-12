Monarch’s Palace Burnt Down Few Days After Endorsing Imo Governor, “We’ve Reduced Him To Online King” – Hoodlums

By Special Correspondent

The sprawling Palace of a Traditional Ruler in Orlu, Imo State, has been vandalised and burnt down by hoodlums.

The Traditional Ruler whose name was not mentioned was simply identified as the “Eze nd’Eze na Orlu”, meaning “the king of Kings in Orlu.” However, Orlu Zone does not have one Traditional Ruler as the Zone is made up scores of autonomous Communities each of which has a Traditional Ruler.

In the video uploaded on WhatsApp Monday, a narrator explained why the Traditional Ruler’s Palace was destroyed.

A few days ago, a story sources dismissed as fake, had made the rounds that all Traditional Rulers in the Orlu area had ran away because Lions, sent by Zone’s angry ancestors have invaded the area, in pursuit of the Traditional Rulers who poured libation and cursed anybody from Orlu who would vote against Governor Uzodinma.

A couple of weeks ago, the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke, Orlu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Eze (Dr) E. C. Okeke, led Traditional Rulers from Orlu Zone to endorse the Governor’s second term bid where they poured libation and put a curse on those who would not vote for Governor Uzodinma in the November 11 Governorship election.

The commentator in the video said that the response by hoodlums to the Eze’s curse is to burn down his Palace. He also said that they would do the same to the other Traditional Rulers who took part in pouring libation and put a curse on those who would vote against Uzodinma.

While he mocked the Traditional Ruler, the commentator said the hoodlums who attacked his Palace, has reduced him to an “Online Traditional Ruler”, adding that he no longer has a Palace to return to, and would remain in exile. The best the Traditional Ruler could do, he said, is to lodge in a hotel. However, he threatened that any such hotel would also be given the same treatment as the Eze’s Palace.

At the time of filing this report, neither the Police nor the Palace has commented on the sad incident.