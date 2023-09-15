Cultists Chasing Keke Driver Mistakenly Gun Down UNIZIK Student

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Armed men suspected to be cultists have gunned down a female student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 4.pm on Thursday, along Miracle Junction, Ifite Awka.

According to sources, the suspected cultists were chasing a yet-to-be-identified tricycle operator, but missed a target and shot dead the student loan when they opened fire on the tricyclist, who dodged many of the bullets fired at him.

It was gathered that the ill-fated student, identified as Uche Jovita Chigozirim, was a first-year student of Medical Lab Department. The source further said that the student was on her way to market, before the tragedy befell her.

The source further revealed that the Keke Driver was shot too, and he pretended to be dead, but surprisingly stood up after a while and escaped after the his attackers had left.

The corpse of the deceased was said to have been deposited to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident.

While noting that patrol and surveillance have been intensified in the area, the Police Spokesman also called on the eyewitnesses to please furnish the police with relevant information to help the Command in its investigation.

He further reassured that the Command would not relent in waging war again cultism and other forms of crimes in the State, even as he also advised the residents of the State to always alert the police (through the Command’s control room number: 07039194332) about crimes going on in their area, as police may not be everywhere at the same time.