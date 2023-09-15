Bauchi govt sealed mining site in Alkaleri LGA

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government under the Ministry of Natural Resources has sealed a mining site at Gwana District area of Alkaleri Local Government Area Council.

The exercise which was conducted by the team of State government officials in collaboration with relevant bodies of the federal government in the mining sector.

This was contained in a press statement by the information officer in the ministry said that the honorable commissioner, Ministry of Natural Resources, Mohammed Maidawa Bello has ordered for the closure of the two companies of Imperial Joint Venture Company” (IJV) and Cosmic Metal respectively.

The statement further said “the decision was to restore order by mitigating all the illegal activities taking place in the mining site towards protecting the interest of all the parties involved including the company “Imperial Joint Venture Company” (IJV) that granted approval to embark on the activities in the area, host communities as well as an Indian firm named Cosmic Metal which sought to takeover the abandoned site after IJV vacated since the recent advent of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner further disclosed that a five-man Committee was constituted to investigate the matter and report back in two weeks as well as to provide adequate security around the area.

The committee included the Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman, representative of the Federal Mine office Bauchi, the State Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp NSCDC and Village Head of Gwana respectively.

According to the Commissioner, said “When the India company moved to takeover operations in the site there was a strong resistance from the host communities who claimed that there are pending agreements between them and former mining firm.

“These among other controversial issues related to the mining site required urgent intervention to forestall order and guarantee adequate security of all the parties involved”,.

The Commissioner however reiterated that the Bauchi State Government and Ministry of Natural Resources remained committed to fostering harmony through active collaboration with critical stakeholders towards ensuring a sustainable peace.