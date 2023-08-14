SFC Passes Vote of Confidence on Soludo, Reassures of Continuous Support

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the Soludo Fan Club, a solidarity group of like-minded personalities, have passed vote of confidence on the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and also restated their solidarity with him and their support to his government.

The members passed the vote of confidence on Sunday during their periodic meeting, which held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, with participants drawn from different local government areas of the State.

Speaking at the event, some members of the group, including Prof. Onyema Iloh (the Club’s Director of Finance), Mrs Francisca Nwata (the Club’s Deputy Women Leader in Anambra East), and Mr. Chinedu Ejimofor (the Club’s Chairman in Anambra East), highlighted some of the qualities that endeared the Governor to them, beyond political affiliation. They added that they had since become Soludo’s fans even long before he became the State Governor.

According to them, their choice of Soludo and their supports to him during the last governorship election in the State have been further justified by the good works he has so far done in his one and half years in office, as well as the transformational abilities he has showcased so far in making Anambra State a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Corroborating the trio, some other members of the group who spoke at the event, including Mr. Emmanuel Okonkwo from Awka North, Hon. Chinelo Okoye from Orumba North, and Mr. Chidozie Nwankwo from Ihiala Local Government, commended the Governor for appointing the Founder and Convener of the Fan Club as a Commissioner in his cabinet, a gesture, they said, was a testament that efforts of the group and its members are being recognized and appreciated.

While charting a new course for the continuous progress of the Club, the trio, who restated their support to Governor Soludo, further enjoined other members to continue doing their best in the promoting the activities of the group and the good works of the Governor, as their efforts are being noted, and will not go unrewarded.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Founder/Convener of the Club and State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, who gave a comprehensive overview of the Fan Club, shedded light on the group’s structure, its journey so far, as well as their remarkable achievements as a group, including their pivotal role in ensuring and securing the Governor’s election victory in 2021.

Reeling out the various projects the Governor has so far executed in different local government areas across the State, the Commissioner also said that he was happy that the members of the Fan Club are impressed with the Governor’s performance so far and are not regretting supporting him.

He revealed that Soludo Fan Club did not fade away or become latent after the election, but still grows from strength to strength; even as he reaffirmed that the group had come to stay and would continue to restructure, restrategize and come up with newer initiatives that will further enhance its growth and accomplishment of its visions.

The event also featured announcement of some of the newer initiatives and activities to be undertaken by the Club, which were presented by the Secretary of the Restructuring Committee, Mr. Peter Nnaekwe; as we as distribution of branded caps, an emblematic gesture that will not only enhance the visibility of the group, but also remind the members of their shared commitment to the Governor’s vision and the continuous progress of the Fan Club.