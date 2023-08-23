Relief Market Plaza Crises

From GOC Nwadike

Time To Caution Paul Opara Over Desperation

On Monday, the 21st of September, 2020, a general election of the Relief Market Plaza situate off the Wetheral and Egbu Roads in Owerri was conducted at the expiration of tenure of office of the previous administration.

A certain Owereoma Chinenye Centus was returned the winner of that election with Certificate of Return duly issued and his exco sworn in to lead the plaza for a term that is constitutionally required to terminate in four years time.

The team started its jobs and managed in a very short while to return sanity and transparency in the affairs of the market.

Suddenly, and from nowhere closer to even a contestation of an election, a certain Paul Opara, also known as “Son Of King”, backed up by some gang of unseen faces whom he claimed were within the government sprang up and declared himself the Chairman of the Plaza.

He and few of his cult-like group began mounting illegal toll-gates at the entrance of the Plaza, and started extorting money from motorists and customers.

Information available also suggests that some illegal shops not in the original plan of the plaza had been negotiated and constructed without the knowledge of government and market authorities using the unknown partners of Paul Opara who claimed to be agents of Gov. Hope Uzodinma.

According to the Chairman, Mr. Owereoma Chinenye, “it was when they started mentioning the Governor’s name that I knew they were fake and I decided to stop them. Even the SA to the Governor on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri had waded into this matter and cautioned Paul to steer clear, but the guy’s desperation is second to none.

“As I speak with you, this case is in court. Courts had asked that the status quo be maintained. In other words, my position as the duly elected chairman remains, but Paul Opara who believes he is a Son of King and his cohorts have continued to cause crises in the market, thereby, creating creating disaffection among traders against the 3R administration of His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodinma who we are working tirelessly to return to office come 11/11/23”, he complained bitterly.

Owereoma however assured that his exco is determined to deliver on 11/11, adding that “anyone indirectly working against the second term bid of Gov. Hope Uzodinma must be roundly rejected by his exco and his traders in the Plaza”.

He cautioned Paul Opara to wait for his turn, threatening that he would deploy all legitimate means possible to ensure that he fails in his consistent attempts to raise haters for the 3R administration by portraying the governor as “Shops Grabber”

Investigations by this writer shows that Owereoma was duly elected as chairman of the market on September 21 2020 and CoR issued to him, while Paul Opara has no such certificates and did not go through any election.

A source who spoke to this writer but wouldn’t want to be mentioned said “a cabal using the name of government is simply trying to intimidate the chairman whom they legally elected and have refused to allow the young man perform just because he refused to subscribe to their criminal requests of turning the whole free spaces into shops without proper directives from the government.

“We don’t know who and who is actually using “Son of King”, but his audacity is confusing. Both of them are from Orlu zone, and both claim to be 3R compliant. What we don’t understand is why Paul made himself available to be used in fighting his kinsmen.”, he wondered.

He advised Paul Opara to stop his fights against the chairman and allow him concentrate in his determination to deliver come 11/11.