November 11: Owerri, Okigwe Zones And The Charter Of Equity Question – By GOC Nwadike

At the last count this Sunday, 20th of August, 2023, Owerri Senatorial zone in preparatory to the November 11th governorship election in Imo State has about Nine (9) Governorship candidates running from Nine (9) political parties, all seeking to unseat the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma from Orlu zone.

This is even as endorsements upon endorsements from the zone, including Okigwe zone which has Four (4) Governorship candidates out of Six LGAs of the zone, keep coming the way of the incumbent Governor in the spirit of the recent re-dusted Charter of Equity in the state.

The Charter of Equity as currently being championed in the state entails that the Governorship position rotates round the three Senatorial zones of the state, as leaving the struggle consistently open, may lead to any particular zone with the size, might, voting population and economic edge to retain power forever.

It’s noteworthy that this current drive for Charter of Equity was initiated by elements of the present administration from Orlu zone, and in the spirit of unity and fairness to other zones.

It is expected, as agreed in the Charter, that the incumbent administration be allowed and supported to complete its remaining four years beginning from January, 2024 to 2027 without pressure from other two zones.

Unfortunately today, the reverse seems to be the case, as it is becoming obvious that even as leaders and various groups from Okigwe and Owerri zones, maybe in good conscience, and in public compliance with the spirit of the Charter of Equity, are endorsing the Governor who is from Orlu zone to complete another four years, they still go behind and helplessly, (or pretentiously so), watch and encourage their sons to remain in the Governorship race, with determination to twart the equity understanding.

For Equity to work and seem to have been resolved to commence working come 2027, leaders of Owerri and Okigwe zones must quickly, and openly reject candidates from other political parties twarting the agreement in their zones, and advise such fellows to withdraw from the November 11th Governorship election in Imo State, collectively queue behind the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma for another four years in office or only candidates from Orlu zone, and wait for their own turns. For now, it’s Orlu zone turn.

Owerri zone must immediately call Mr. Lincoln Ogunewe of AA, Ikenga JohnJude Okere of Accord, and others scattered in other political parties to withdraw forthwith and allow only candidates from Orlu zone in the race. They should please wait for their turns too.

Okigwe zone must call their son, Chief Athan Achonu, who still parades himself as the Governorship candidate of the LP to order, even when he has been roundly rejected by competent courts. LP must admit the painful fact that in real politiking, Social Media trolling is not part of acts of election winning, and as a matter of urgency stop heating up society with hate promos. Okigwe zone should call on their other three candidates scattered in other political parties to withdraw forthwith.

All the zones should immediately file behind Orlu zone to complete the remaining four years in office to allow a seamless and smooth transition to the Equity charter as resolved.

If Owerri and Okigwe zones truly want to have supports from Orlu zone whenever it’s their turns in the spirit of the equity charter in the future, the need to do the needful is now.

Will any zone blame other if it be remembered in the future, that all the zones in Imo are currently in the race for the governorship, when it’s been resolved through recent understandings and charter that Orlu zone should be allowed to complete its turn?

On November 11th, the ORLU FOR ORLU brotherhood will be, as usual, our driving force. But let it also be known by other zones that 2027 is already around the corner. History never forgets.

_Ihe E Meziri Emezi, A Na-akpó ya Nwa Mma._

–

*_GOC NWADIKE writes from Umuna Ward in Orlu LGA of Orlu zone and can be reached via greyviewstudios@gmail.com._*