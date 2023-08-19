Obosi Electoral Committe holds PG debate ahead of election

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Obosi development Union election Committe in conjunction with Igboebisi Empowerment Foundation over has organised a President General Election Debate ahead of the PG election scheduled for 19th August 2023.

The first of its kind debate in the history of Obosi which took place at the town hall presented the five screened contestants an opportunity to sell their manifesto and programs if elected into office

The five contestants were Chimezie Obi,Hon Joel Mgbemena ,Hon Alex Ejindu ,Mr Amala Ichu and Apostle Steven Ichu.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the event which was well attended by the natives and residents of obosi,the Director of the Igboebisi foundation a medical surgeon based in the United Kingdom Dr Ekene Igboebisi expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the event which he said will provide the delegates for the election the opportunity to elect the best contestant for the office of the PG of Obosi

According to him the debate is one of a series of events being sponsored by Igboebisi foundation to promote the development of Obosi which he described as a sleeping giant waiting on spirited individuals and relevant stakeholders to be rewakened.

He noted that the foundation before the end of the year will dole out scholarship awards to deserving students and pupils which would offer them the platform to study in some of the best schools in Anambra state and beyond.

The chairman of the Electoral Committe Dan Igbokwubili Obi also assured the contestants ,delegates and the good people of water tight security during and after the election.