Dantiye tasks Information officers on service delivery

Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye, has enjoined Directors of Public Enlightenment of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to step up in the discharge of their primary assignment.

This is contained in a statement, issued by Director, Ministry of Information, Malam Ismail Gwammaja, in Kano on Friday.

Dantiye, according to the statement, made this known during an interactive session, with the Directors of Public Enlightenment under government ministries.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to encourage directors to be committed to the discharge of their functions.

The commissioner urged them to be resilient and dedicated in propagating government policies and programmes at their various stations.

” Gov. Abba Yusuf is working on modalities to embark on the training of media practitioners in the state, with a view to boosting their morale, to ensure optimal growth,” he said.

He said the current administration was determined to improve the living standard of workers at all levels, with a view to making them more effective and productive in the discharge of their primary assignments.

Earlier, the Director, Information, of the Ministry, Alhaji Inuwa Yakasai, described the meeting as a family affair and an avenue to explore options for a better working synergy.