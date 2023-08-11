8.4 C
Dantiye tasks Information officers on service delivery

N/West
Kano  State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

Kano  State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye, has enjoined Directors of  Public Enlightenment of Ministries, Departments  and Agencies to step up in the discharge of their primary assignment.
This is contained in a statement, issued by Director, Ministry of Information, Malam Ismail Gwammaja, in Kano on Friday.
Dantiye, according to the statement, made this known during an interactive  session, with the Directors of Public Enlightenment under government ministries.
He said that the purpose of the meeting was to encourage directors to be committed to the discharge of their functions.
The commissioner urged them to be resilient and dedicated in propagating government policies and programmes at their various stations.
” Gov. Abba Yusuf is working on  modalities to embark on the training of media practitioners in the state, with a view to boosting their morale, to ensure optimal growth,” he said.
He said the current administration was determined to improve the living standard of workers  at all levels, with a view to making them more effective and productive in the discharge of their primary assignments.
Earlier, the Director, Information, of the Ministry, Alhaji Inuwa  Yakasai, described the meeting as a family affair and an avenue  to explore options for  a better working synergy.

