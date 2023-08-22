Nigerian Youth Call For The Appointment Of Dayo Israel As Youth Minister In Tinubu’s Cabinet

Press Release

A consortium of passionate Nigerian youths has come together to laud the President’s recent ministerial list review, particularly the reassigning of Hon. Abubakar Momoh from the Ministry of Youth to the Niger Delta ministry. In light of these developments, the youth coalition appeals to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the appointment of a qualified youth leader to the crucial position of Minister of Youth. The group strongly advocates for the selection of Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is also a strong force in the development space, due to his exceptional capacity and dedication to the cause of the party and global development.

In the recent swearing-in ceremony on Monday, President Tinubu introduced 45 new Ministers. However, the position of Minister of Youth remained unassigned. Recognizing the significance of youth representation in this government, with the current challenges in the country, championed by youth across board, the team, we belief that Dayo Israel is the ideal candidate to champion the interests of Nigeria’s vibrant youth demographic, looking at his antecedent and track record over the years.

Dayo Israel has consistently demonstrated his remarkable capacity, particularly in his role as the NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER of the Party. His commitment and contributions during the last party’s presidential campaigns serve as a clear demonstration of his unwavering dedication to the Renewed Hope vision of Mr President, we are confident that his appointment would bring significant advantages to Nigerian youths and the entire nation. His accomplishments stand as evidence of his enduring commitment and exceptional leadership acumen.

We urge President Tinubu to consider this young energetic man given the chance to serve as the minister of youth, we believe in the President and his government as a listening leader.

Dayo Israel, is an ardent BAT supporter, has proven that the mantle of Youth leadership saddled on him is not a mere one. He is executing his role with a sense of responsibility, appreciating the importance of the obligation at hand; he is fully prepared for it.

MEET DAYO ISRAEL

Dayo Israel boasts of an impressive educational background, having graduated from respected institutions such as Harvard Business School, Cambridge Judge Business School, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s Executive Development Program, and the London Metropolitan University. His achievements have been globally recognized, with his inclusion in the list of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent (under 40) during the 2017 UN Decade for people of African Descent celebration at the One UN Plaza in New York.

Dayo is an active participant of the following organization, the British Council Global Change Makers Network and the Connecting Futures Program. As a Fellow of the US State Department International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), he belongs to a distinguished program that has produced over 400 Heads of Government worldwide. He has also been acknowledged by the Henley Business School as a Young Leader and was twice honored as one of the UK’s 50 brightest young leaders in 2016 and 2017.

Presently, Dayo Israel holds the esteemed position of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Africa’s largest political party and the ruling party in Nigeria. He is an integral part of the party’s national working committee, ardently advocating for the interests of the next generation within Nigerian politics. Noteworthy among his contributions are the launch of an E-Membership program for the youth wing, the organization of the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, attracting a substantial number of young participants, and the initiation of the Progressives Young Leaders Award.

The Nigerian youth coalition wholeheartedly endorses Dayo Israel as the Youth Minister, believing that his appointment will herald a new era of youth-focused policies, and progress that will resonate throughout the nation, bringing to fore the Renewed Hope Mantra of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Signed

Chair Olumuyiwa Adebayo – 08059318677

Secretary General Abiola Agbaje 08055609845