Anambra Man Battered, Robbed, After ‘Okada Man’ Diverted Him to Kidnappers’ Den

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a spine-chilling tale of deception and survival, a man’s ordinary day turned to a nightmarish struggle for his life in Anambra State, after he fell into the clutches of a kidnapper’s trap.

The incident happened in Obosi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, when the man, who had just completed the menial job he went for in Obosi, boarded a commercial motorcycle (Ọkada) to a junction where he would find bus to return to his home in Nnewi.

However, unbeknownst to the victim, the commercial motorcyclist he had chosen was a member of a dangerous kidnapping syndicate, as he eventually diverted him to their hideout.

While recounting his ordeal, the man, whose name is yet to be be known, said his nightmare began when they got to the kidnappers’ den.

According to him, he was subjected to brutal beatings and severe torture, while he was also dispossessed of all his belongings, including his phone, from which the kidnappers also moved the sum of N200,000 from his account. The victim’s harrowing experience was corroborated by a viral video circulating on social media, showing him with battered cheeks, swollen eyes and swollen face that looks like an over-pumped football.

The compassion-worthy man who was seen where he was receiving treatments, further revealed that after kidnappers had tortured and milked him dry till he was left with nothing; they led him to a tiny pathway in that thick forest, where they showed him how he could locate the main road. He said he trekked a very long distance in the forest before he finally began to see human and vehicular movements.

To his dismay and regret, the victim recounted recounted how all all his attempts to explain and engage some security agents he saw on the road to go after the suspects proved abortive, as each team of security personnel he met on the road told him that they were aware of the presence and activities of the kidnappers in the vicinity, insinuating that it has been a long-standing issue in the area.

He said the security personnel told him that he was even lucky to have come out alive and the same day, as the kidnappers, most times, usually kill their victims or detain them in the hideout and demand ransom from his relative. According to him, the security personnel’s response left him more incredulous, as he concentrated back on his trekking, in bewilderment and disappointment.

When asked how is he eventually transported himself back home, the victim said the suspect after dispossessing him of a cash of N10,000 naira, gave him some money for his transportation, while they kept the rest for themselves, including the one they moved from his account, his phone and other belongings they collected from him.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who expressed sympathy for the victim, also wished him quick recovery, while also urging him to go to any nearest police station in his area and provide more details to enable the police carry out an investigation on the matter.

He said: “I sympathize with the victim and wish him a quick recovery. I also urge him to reach out to the closest police station within his area or call the Police Command Awka on 07039194332 to provide us with facts that will help us embark on a proper investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Command remains committed to providing safety. He can also come to headquarters and ask for PRO,” he said.

Watch the video below: