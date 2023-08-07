Imo Government Takes Over Defiled Girl’s Medicals, After Journalist’s Intervention

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The wife of the governor of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma has announced the takeover of the medical treatment of a 15- year – old who was repeatedly defiled by four men.

The firstlady who visited the minor at Umuguma Specialists General hospital in Owerri on Monday said that the girl’s case was unfortunate.

She announced that going forward her office would takeover the medical bill of the girl until she regains her freedom.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Nkechi Ugwu, Mrs Uzodimma wished the victim quickest recovery.

She commended a journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, for championing the advocacy for the rescue of the child which caught her attention.

Accompanied by the Director for Child care in the ministry, Ben Amarfule, she praised Okeoma for always standing for the victims of dehumanzition in the society.

The Journalist, had last Friday commenced an advocacy for the urgent medical attention for the minor who was serially assaulted, sexually, by four men between November and March in Amaraku in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The journalist had taken the girl to the hospital and commenced medical care on her before Nigerians indicated interest on the minor’s case.

A chief magistrate at Owerri magistrate’s court, Imo State, Obinna Njemanze, had Thursday ordered the remand of Amarachi Nwodo,39, David Ajuka, 22, Chima Uwandu, 43, and Osinachi Okoro, 29, in the facility of Owerri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling the 15- year- old girl,