“I Was At Work On Monday” Journalists Must Be Ethical Says Commissioner Ugorji

Commissioner Ugorji Reacts to Falsehood on Sit-at-home

Monday, July 31, 2023: The Imo State Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, has described as unethical and irresponsible a report published online today, Monday, by unnamed “reporters” regarding the sit-at-home in Imo State. In the said story the reporter alluded to the falsehood that the Commissioner’s vehicle was parked at work but that he may not have been at work.

Two supposed journalists, Ansalem Anokwute and Kelechi Ugo, showed up at the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs today and filled out a form to see the Commissioner. They were told that Dr. Ugorji was already in a meeting, but that he would see them after his meeting. Incidentally the Commissioner was in a meeting with another journalist, Mr. Okey Alozie, who had made an appointment to see him. Both the official car of the Commissioner and the Hilux truck for his security officers were at the Block 4 office of the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs.

Kelechi Ugo reached Dr. Ugorji by telephone and the Commissioner confirmed to him that he was in the office and in a scheduled meeting, but that he would see him after his meeting. Apparently the impatient journalists felt that Dr. Ugorji who regularly sees people without appointments, would not come out to see them immediately and they left. It is laughable that that the highly principled Commissioner would park his official vehicles at his office and walk on feet to somewhere else outside work.

For the record, everyone in the Imo State Secretariat knows that Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji comes to work everyday at 8:30 am and leaves at 5 pm. Everyday! The Commissioner is also on record as stating that the state government and he do not recognize the sit-at-home nuisance. He is at work every Monday for the past three years, as other ethical reporters had reported in the past years.

It is unfortunate that unethical journalists would attempt to tarnish the well established work reputation of one of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s most reliable and most dedicated Commissioners. As the Commissioner often says, “At the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, we run towards challenges and responsibilities, not away from them.”

Ours is to protect and serve. Commissioner Ugorji is available twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

No apology is expected from the two journalists or from the online website. Dr. Ugorji will continue to remain open and available to responsible and ethical journalists.

–

Favour Ngozi Ernest

Media Aide to the Commissioner

