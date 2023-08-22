8.4 C
Breaking News: Ikenga Ugochinyere, Ugonna Ozuruigbo To Lead Imo PDP Governorship Campaign

Politics
Ikenga Ugochinyere

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

– Chidi Ibe, Ogbu, Okafor-Anyanwu Make List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State have appointed the House Member Representing Ideato North And South, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere as the Director General of the Campaign Council ahead of Imo governorship poll, slated to hold by November 11, this year.

- Chidi Ibe, Ogbu, Okafor-Anyanwu Make List

Also, the party appointed Rt. Honourable Ugonna Ozuruigbo as Deputy Director General of the Campaign Council.

Ozuruigbo is a second term house of Representatives Member, Representing Nkwere/Isu/ Njaba/Nwangele of Imo State.

Honourable Ngozi Ogbu, Chidi Ibe, Marshall Okafor-Anyanwu Emerge Director General, Deputy Director Generals, Orlu, Okigwe zones and Secretary of Imo PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

Their appointment letter was signed by the PDP candidate for Imo governorship election, Senator Samuel Anyanwu through his confidential Secretary Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, which was sighted by our correspondent.

The letter, partly read; “the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu in consultation with the state party leadership wishes to make public the following appointments made to strengthen the State Campaign Council.

“Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu – Director General (DG)
Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo – Deputy Director General
Hon. Ngozi Ogbu – Deputy Director General, Okigwe
Hon. Chidi Ibe – Deputy Director General, Owerri
Hon. Marshall Okafor-Anyanwu – Secretary Campaign Council.

“The appointments take immediate effect.”

