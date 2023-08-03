3 Killed In Benue By Herdsmen

Information reaching 247ureports.com from the hinterlands of the north central state of Benue indicates another herdsmen attack has occurred resulting in the loss of live of three males.

According to the received information, the attacked occurred on the evening of Sunday August 13, 2023 near the Ortese IDP camp in Guma local government area. The three young males were murdered as they returned from their farmland which had been reportedly taken over by Fulani herdsmen.

The three young men who were residing at the Ortese IDP camp owing to the attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the north central State were reported by eyewitnesses to have visited their farmland on Sunday afternoon. On their return from the farmland, the three young men were ambushed and murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In recent times, the herdsmen is reported to had adopted the tactics of laying ambush on Benue State indigenes who dared to visit their farms. The recent attack at Ngban community was reported to have been carried out in the same manner.

Meanwhile, the police in Benue State told 247ureports.com that “there was no attack at any IDP camp in Benue on Sunday“.