Underage Prostitution: Nwanyị Ukwu Venza Finally Lands in Awka Prison

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The brothel owner, Mrs. Ekpereamaka Okonkwo (popularly known as Nwaanyị Ukwu Venza), who was recently arrested for using underage girls for prostitution purposes in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been remanded in prison by a Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting in Awka.

The remanding of the Nwaanyị Ukwu Venza (aged 39) and her husband Okechukwu Okonkwo (aged 36) was based on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged committing of official corruption, prevention of course of Justice, and procurement of about 5 underage girls for prostitution purposes in Oba.

The offices, according to the court, are punishable under section 495 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.

The charge was read and interpreted to the defendants, to the satisfaction of the special court sitting at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Awka.

They however, pleaded not guilty to all the nine charges; hence, they were remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service. While Nwaanyị Ukwu Venza was remanded at the Awka Centre, her husband was remanded at the Onitsha Centre of the NCS.

The case was thereafter adjourned to July 12 2023, for ruling on bail application.

Recall that the Nnewi-born brothel owner escaped when government officials and security agencies stormed her brothel in Oba, following a tip of information from a whistleblower alleging that she was using underage girls for prostitution services at her brother.

She had, therefore, remained on the run since then till she was eventually captured through the joint efforts of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare and the security agencies.

She was captured while she and her husband were trying to bribe the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, so as to “water the ground” to resolve the matter. The Commissioner, however smartly arranged security operatives who immediately captured them at the place where she invited them to give her the bribe.

