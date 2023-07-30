Torturing of Suspect to Death in Anambra: Another Malicious Publication from Sahara Reporters —Police

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has denied torturing anyone to death, as was alleged in a recent publication by the Sahara Reporters.

The Sahara Reporters had, in a publication dated July 29, 2023, alleged that a suspect died from severe torture meted out to him by officers of the command.

The publication alleged thus “…unfortunately, one of the boys died due to the bullet wound he sustained and the torture in police custody. However, the other one being the armourer that has been flooding the state with such pistols was set free.”

The viral publication further claim that “They intentionally allowed the other one to escape because he will definitely implicate them all if being interrogated. He is the one supplying the local security groups with locally made berretta pistols and live ammunitions.”

However, in his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu debunked the report as a malicious publication, a twist of narrative, and

vile propaganda seeking to dent the image of the police.

DSP Ikenga, in a statement made available to this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Sunday, asserted that Sahara Reporters had been noted for deliberately falsifying narratives with a view to discrediting the Command, for reasons best known to it. He also recalled how Sahara Reporters misquoted a statement made by the State’s new Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, during his maiden press briefing in an attempt to whip up disaffection against the Command.

The police Spokesperson who gave the narrative of what actually transpired, further called on the members of the public to disregard the ‘malicious’ publication by Sahara Reporters.

The statement partly reads: “It is unprofessional for Sahara Reporters to make such a publication without cross-checking the facts with the Police Command despite having unfettered access to such clarification.

“The Medium is establishing a pattern of deliberately falsifying narratives with a view to discrediting the Command for reasons best known to it. It was in a similar fashion it deliberately misquoted a statement made by the Commissioner of Police during his maiden Press Briefing which it never attended in an attempt to Whip up disaffection against the Command.

“In this instant case, the two robbery suspects were neither tortured nor handed to any vigilante group.

“On receiving the report of the arrest the Commissioner of Police promptly ordered that they be taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the cause of arrest. Both suspects were taken to the hospital where one gave up the ghost overnight.

“Two days later, the other suspect outwitted his Police Guard in hospital and escaped. The Police Officer on that shift was arrested and detained. He is currently undergoing a disciplinary procedure that may result to dismissal.

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the vile propaganda emanating from Sahara Reporters seeking to paint the Command black. They are reassured of the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and Property of all in Anambra State.”

Related