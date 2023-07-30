Breaking News: Angry Youths, Keke Operators Looting & Burning In Adamawa

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that youths and commercial tricycle drivers are staging a violent protest in Adamawa State.

According to information received, “some angry youths in Adamawa, Jimeta. teamed up with Keke operators and started shouting palliative in keke Napepe going to kwana waya at Sangare where Government store was located.” When they arrived at the store itwas empty.

In reaction, they began looting, stealing and destroying business belonging to individuals.

