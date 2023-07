In a step considered radical in today’s Nigeria political Landscape, the Governor of Taraba State, Agbo Kefas has ordered for downward review of tuition fees of State owned universities by 50%.

This was made known through letter from the office of the registrar of the Taraba State University addressed to the Students of the institution. The letter was dated July 5, 2023.

The downward review is to take effect from the new academic session.

See letter below