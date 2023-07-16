Police Rescue 3 Youths Held Hostage by Gunmen in Anambra, Arrest Suspects

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have recorded another victory in their fight against insecurity in the state.

The officers, over the weekend, stormed the Umuohi Village in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the State and rescued three youths who were abducted and chained to building pillars by some arm-bearing men.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the operation was carried out following the confession made by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’, who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody.

The statement read: “On 14/07/2023, at about 1600hrs (4 P.M), Police Operatives from Rapid Reaponse Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible information, stormed the compound of one Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor at Umuohi Village, Okija and rescued three abducted citizens chained to building pillars by insurgents.

“Two suspects, namely, Okika Chukwujekwu (male, aged 31 years); and Slyvester Okorie Ikwuanusi (male, aged 55 years) were arrested for interrogation.

“The feat followed the confession made by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’ who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody. He was positively identified on 6/7/2023 by a victim with gunshot injury before he was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued citizens have been kept incommunicado and chained to pillars in the above-mentioned compound for weeks before their rescue.”

DSP Ikenga further noted that efforts were being made to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang; adding that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has urged the residents of the State to continue to provide relevant information to the police to further enhance their operation in fighting crimes in the State.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has urged the good people of Anambra State to disregard propaganda by outlawed groups and continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies in the State to restore peace to Anambra State.

He said “They are encouraged to report suspicious persons and unusual movement they may observe to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.”

Related