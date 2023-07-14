Northern Nigeria has potential to feed the nation – Don

Advertisement

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Prof. Abdulkarim Muhammad, has said that Northern Nigeria has the potential to feed the nation and export to other parts of the world if good policies are implemented by the Government.

Muhammad made this known on Thursday in Kano during the Regional Food Science and Technology Summit, organized by the Nigerian Institute of food Science and Technology, Northwest chapter.

The University don who described the theme, “positioning Northern Nigerian Food for the Global market”, as apt, said that northern Nigeria has great agricultural potentials due to its abundant arable land.

“If properly developed and harnessed, it will not only satisfy our domestic needs but make Nigeria a global force in food within a short time,” he explained.

Muhammad further decried how the country abandoned the production of crops like Rice, Cassava Maize, and Sorghum among others, even with the comparative advantage it has.

He urged the federal government to give priority to agriculture because it is capable of turning around the nation’s economy due to its multiplier effects.

The vice chancellor appealed to governments at all levels, to faithfully implement policies on agriculture.

Earlier, the chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of food Technology, Northwest chapter, Dr Zahra’u Bamalli, said the programme was aimed at improving food production in the north.

According to her, “the theme of the conference signifies the importance of leveraging our culinary heritage, indigenous ingredients, traditional knowledge to create innovative and high-quality global competitive food products.

“We must explore avenue for value addition, address issues related to food safety and quality, adopt sustainable production practice and enhance the marketing and distribution network to carter to the demand of an evolving global market,” she said.

Bamalli explained that the conference was aimed at fostering collaboration among researchers, industry professionals, policy makers and other stakeholders.

According to her, through collaborations, they can collectively work towards developing practical solutions and strategies that will elevate the northern Nigerian food industry to new heights.

Related