Ministerial list: Women deserve to 35 percent representation

As Nigerians await the Ministerial list, a strong case has been made for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to abide by the 35 percent affirmative action for women in government.

An activist, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah has asked that women are given adequate representation in the much awaited Ministerial appointments.

“We are of the opinion that subsequent administrations have scratched the surface since this demand by the Beijing Women Conference in 1985.

“We demand that women be actively represented in the appointment of Ministers and other offices by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

In particular, we request that Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi, a globally recognized entrepreneur and philanthropist and Lauretta Onochie, immediate past Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) to make the list.

Isah, in an interview disclosed that both of them have paid their dues in empowering women and youths in the country.

According to the former National Vice President, Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN), Ajayi has been very passionate in the provision of food, shelter and housing for women and youths both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

The most recent was the distribution of cash, food items and clothing materials to over one thousand women at a location in the Federal Capital Territory.

The ex-chairman, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), North West zone also described Mrs. Lauretta Onochie as a woman of substance who passionately delivers on responsibilities expected of her.

“Her love for the development of the country is immeasurable and deep-rooted. Her kinds are hard to find and the records speaks for her.

“As the immediate past chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), she measured up to her set goals as the Commission began to assume credibility which was lacking before she was appointed.

Also, she delivered as Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media and was steadfast in her deliverance of goals expected of her office.

He pointed out that with both women among others to be appointed, the call for affirmative action would have been achieved significantly.

