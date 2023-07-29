Leave Stella Okotete Alone – APC Group Warns Mischief Makers

Advertisement

The leadership of APC League of Professionals has warned mischief makers and ‘Bad Belle politicians’ to stay clear from Hon. Stella Okotete who is a ministerial nominee for the would-be cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Brown Justice, the group said, we are aware that some heavy weight politicians from a particular part of the country were hoping and expecting that they would be the ministerial nominees from that zone, but when divinity intervened by chosing a young lady who has done wonders in the Nigerian Export – Import Bank as Executive Director in charge of Business Development, these group of persons went up in flames against her by sponsoring all sorts of dubious publications against her achievements.

These elements connived with some vested interests within the NEXIM Bank who are opposed to the many transformative reforms introduced by Hon. Stella Okotete to write fictitious and fraudulent petitions against her ministerial nomination before the Nigerian Police Force and the National Assembly.

The conspirators failed to realize the fact that Hon. Okotete has been able to grow the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy to enviable heights; thereby reducing our dependence on oil and gas to be the country’s major source of foreign exchange earner to the barest minimum.

Therefore, we call on the National Assembly, the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian public to ignore the frivolous petitions against Hon. Okotete as that is the handiwork of vested interests and political desperatoes who don’t want any other person except them to rise from nothing to something.

The question is, why didn’t they come up with petitions against her all these while she was the Executive Director in charge of Business Development at the NEXIM Bank but only waited for her to be nominated for ministerial appointment before coming up with various imaginative petitions and false allegations against her?

Have we forgotten that power comes from God? Or does God have to take permission from humans before lifting anyone He wants to lifts?

Therefore, we urge them to accept the nomination of Hon. Stella Okotete as a divine Providence because the Bible in the book of Romans Chapter 9:15-16 made us to understand that “I will have mercy on whomever I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whomever I will have compassion. So then, it is not of him who wills nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy.

SIGNED:

Mr. Brown Justice,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC League of Professionals

