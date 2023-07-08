Kano Gets First Female Chief Judge, Dije Aboki

Advertisement

HISTORY was made on Thursday in Kano State as the House of Assembly confirmed the appointment of Dije Aboki as the first female Chief Judge of the state.

The confirmation of Aboki’s appointment came after a letter from Governor Abba Yusuf was presented to the Assembly on Thursday.

The appointment letter was read during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore.

Aboki’s journey to the position of Chief Judge began in March when she was appointed as the Acting Chief Judge by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Speaker of the House commended Aboki’s appointment and urged her to continue her dedicated service to the judiciary.

He said, “We congratulate Dije Aboki on this historic appointment. We believe that her wealth of experience and professionalism will contribute to the development and growth of our state’s legal system.

“We urge her to remain dedicated to her duties and work collaboratively with the government to enhance the progress of Kano State.”

The confirmation of Aboki’s appointment followed a screening exercise conducted by Speaker Falgore, in which three commissioner nominees — namely Ibrahim Fagge, Ibrahim Namadi, and Amina Abdullahi-Sani — were also approved.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of these nominees complementing the efforts of the government in advancing the development agenda of Kano State.

