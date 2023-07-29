Jigawa police Command laments over in-adequate manpower development, and logistics

Advertisement

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse

Jigawa state Commissioner of Police, CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot has lament over in-adequate shortage of manpower development, and logistics as major challenges facing his State Command.

“Our jigawa state Police Command is in deer need of trained professional police officers, to be equip with modern operational working facilities to enable us facing the challenges ahead of us”

Ekot made the statement when he host the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of (Zone One Kano) AIG. Umar Mamman Sanda at the state’s command headquarters Dutse.

He said Jigawa state with about 8 million police officers and men decried only a littleabove four thousand police were deployed to jigawa state from the police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him even though the state is relatively calm stating since my assumption we have taken proactive measures in fighting wave of crimes and criminality the result which records tremendous success, and pledged to making jigawa state a crime free state.

The commissioner said both the Muslims and their Christian counterpart across the state co-exist in harmony and perform their religious rites peacefully without any hindrance, they do not incite their followers against one another.

He said Mosques and churches preach according to the doctrine of their faith. “The command provides adequate security to the mosques and churches during their worship periods.

Responding, the Assistance Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone One Kano, AIG. Umar Mamman Sanda said challenges cannot be watered in police activities.

But he said police always confront the challenges and solve them.

The AIG said people are the friends of the police, without the cooperation of people security activities will not be successful.

He called on the community members to share any information of the strange movement around them to the police station close to them to tackle any threat by criminals.

The AIG then commended the Jigawa state government for supporting the security activities in the state through various way.

Sanda also hails the commands commissioner CP. Effiom Emmanuel Ekot and his men and officers of the command for their tireless effort towards controlling security issues in Jigawa state.

Related