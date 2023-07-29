Simon Ekpa Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Call To End Sit-At-Home

Advertisement

Simon Ekpa, the Finland based factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra—IPOB, has rejected the call by Nnamdi Kanu to end sit-at-home in the Southeast region.

Kanu, the embattled leader of the separatist movement on Friday evening, had called for an end to all sit-at-home in the Southeast region aimed at compelling the federal government to release him from detention.

Kanu made the call in a handwritten letter authorized to his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, which was read out to newsmen during a world press conference held in Enugu today.

He warned in the letter that any individual engaging in sit-at-home in the region is no longer his disciple.

Kanu also in the letter warned his self-acclaimed disciple, Ekpa to “desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Kanu) to end any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment”.

But while reacting to Kanu’s directive in a statement, Ekpa described it as fake, adding that it is not only a joke but an insult taken too far.

The Ebonyi born rabble rouser urged his headless supporters to disregard the letter which he said was manufactured by the Department of Security Service (DSS).

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by @SaharaReporters and other Nigeria media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taking too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, i call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic DSS and that is final.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland. That is the condition of the Prime Minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republic Government In Exile.”

–

Source: News.Band

Related