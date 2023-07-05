Bauchi Gov gifts 300 riyal to each pilgrim

Advertisement

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In his continues efforts to assist the State pilgrims, Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has doled out three hundred riyal to over 300 pilgrims after completing their Hajj exercise.

In a letter released by the Governor Spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado said over 300 pilgrims from the State have benefitted from the gesture.

According to the statement “The state governor, Bala Mohammed make the donations to the State contingent during his official visit at their various places in Minna, Saudi Arabia.

Gidado, added that while at the minna ground, Mohammed who personally appreciated the pilgrims habits as well as their manners by becoming good Ambassadors of their respective states and country at large.

He also commended them, especially by ensuring to be abide by the rules of regulations governing the exercise while staying in the holy land.

Our correspondent reports that the 300 riyal is equivalent to N75,000

when converted to Nigeria currency.

