Seventy slots is still vacant for Bauchi indigene doctors – Perm Sec

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Bauchi, Ali Babayo has said that the door is still open for seventy qualified indigene doctors to apply for employment under the ministry of health in the State.

Babayo made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Tuesday in Bauchi, noted that the ministry has been granted approval for employment of one hundred qualified indigene doctors as well as medical and paramedical personnel’s to fill up the vacuum already created in the health sector.

According to him said that the 100 personnel will filled up the vacuum

already existing in the ministry under pre-service scheme in the health sector.

He said “Approval has been granted from his excellent, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed to engage the service of qualified doctors as well as medical and paramedical personnel’s”,.

He disclosed that out of the 100 doctors to be employed, the ministry had sofar recruited only 30 doctors, adding that the vacances still exist for any suitable candidate who fill he qualified to apply. And after being screen by our team of professionals they’ll be incorporated into the payroll system in the service.

He further disclosed that medica and paramedical personnel’s were currently undergoing training now on staff training and after the completion of their courses they will come back to the facilities and work for the benefit of people of the State.

The permanent secretary however commended Governor, Bala Mohammed for this year health budget of 15.2 % which is above the Abuja declaration as well as payment of the counterpart funding to the copper of international donors in the state.

