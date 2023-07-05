Ebonyi NUJ Elects New Chairman

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Ebonyi state chapter have elected

Comrade Samson Nwafor, as its new Chairman in the State.

Nwafor was elected the new Chairman of the union during a bye-election to fill the vacuum created in the chairmanship position of the union, following the appointment of its Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on ICT.

The National Vice President, Zone C (South East) of the NUJ, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi witnessed the bye -election and swore in Nwafor as the substantive Chairman of the state NUJ

Ifesinachi commended members of the union for hitch free election and urged them to remain united, describing Ebonyi NUJ Council as pride of South East.

Nwafor in his acceptance speech, promised to run all-inclusive administration.

“I want to tell us that we are in this journey together. This is a journey to better our welfare, this is the journey to be more united as a council. It is a journey for friendship, it is a journey that we must join hands together to ensure that we achieve a success”, he stated.

Meanwhile, immediate past Chairman of the council, Comrade Tony Nwizi has congratulated Nwafor, noting that his emergence was a clear manifestation that power belongs to God.

“Our constitution is the grand norm that drives the affairs of our union and we could not have cast stones on our own glass house. I therefore charge you to use your good office to review all that has happened in the recent time as it concerns our Union in Ebonyi state vis-à-vis the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. I as the immediate past Chairman of the Council, am going to make my report available to the National Secretariat”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of Correspondent Chapel, Uchenna Inya described Nwafor as unionist who has led some unions including the chapel as Secretary and Chairman to success and expressed the hope that he will take Ebonyi NUJ to another level. He urged members to support him to succeed as one of their own.

Related