Asari’s Threat To His People, The Igbos – By Christopher Enemuo

The reasons for the quietness of the government were explored in an episode titled: “Regulating The Participatory Mercenary Industries In Nigeria”, where from a unique perspective of Chief Asari’s utterances suggest him to be an asset rather than the real threat.

I believe there is a reason for the law enforcement agents playing calm; I do not believe that even in the government of President Asiwaju, that Asari is untouchable.

I chose to look at things, not the traditional way because there are well-informed Nigerians who are doing good in the direction of seeing that Chief Asari Dokubo is called to order.

Asari is an Igbo man, an EDI-ABANI descendant, therefore, he understands the predicament of the legendary tortoise when he promised to kill a pregnant woman during hostility, eventually, a pregnant woman died in a malevolence situation and the tortoise was held responsible, this is how fixed Asari’s situation is.

“However, there is a line of thought, which agrees with the theory that if Asari had been a threat, he is no more now; he has reduced the scope of suspicion in the very last press interview, at the presidential villa.

Yet, it is ambiguous when Asari took a different direction in the said interview, he made a comment which suggests that actually, the Igbos are being killed in great numbers and the most unacceptable ways in Nigeria, but neither himself nor his mercenary soldiers were responsible. However, it takes those who see things differently to understand that only in the future activities of Asari would we be able to make real conclusions.

Asari is an asset and not the existing threat in Nigeria.

As a Nigerian, I rather say that the INEC chairman of the 2023 presidential election is scarier than Asari, I mean, I rather eat at the same table with my eyes closed with Asari than fisting with the one who conducted the 2023 presidential election.

Manu Enemuo C.C., a lawyer, manufacturer and public affairs analyst hails from Anambra State.