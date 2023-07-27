Alawo Stool: How Osun Govt installed a deposed monarch with forged documents

…Rights group alleges
…As the group calls for a thorough, credible investigation
A human rights organization, the Centre for Human Rights and Social
Justice (CHRSJ) has raised an allegation of how the Osun State
Government installed a deposed monarch, Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye with
forgery selection documents, thereby calling for a thorough and
credible investigation into the alleged forgery scandal by the State
Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.
The group alleged that the deposed monarch, Taiwo Adegboye, was also
appointed and subsequently installed with the obsolete, repealed,
outdated, and revoked 1957, instead of subsisting 1979 Registered
Chieftaincy Declaration and in flagrant disobedience to Court Orders
in Suit Numbers: HED/26/2020 and HOS/84/2020 respectively by referring
to the Supreme Court per Rhodes-Vavour( JSC, as he then was) in the
case of Chief Ujile D. Ngere &1Or V. Chief Job Williams Okuruket “X1V”
& 3Ors (2014) 11NWLR pg.173 para G-H.
It added that the 1979 Registered Alawo of Awo Chieftaincy Declaration
was used to install immediate past Alawo of Awo, Late Oba Musa
Olatunbosun from Akinsilo Ruling House/Compound, Awo, saying that any
installation done with outdated and revoked 1957 Chieftaincy
Declaration was unlawful, illegal, null and void by referring to
Supreme Court of Nigeria in SC.19/1997.
It would be recalled that Taiwo Adegboye was installed as Alawo of Awo
illegally on 13th of September, 2021 by former Governor Gboyega
Oyetola without following due process of law and Adegboye was a
product of fraudulent process, flagrant disobedience to Court Orders,
fake and forged selection documents.
The rights group further alleged that former Governor Gboyega
Oyetola’s Government accepted the forgery and fake documents with
revoked declaration for illegal installation of Taiwo Adegboye as new
Alawo, claiming that Adegboye was strong member of All Progressives
Congress (APC) in Egbedore Local Government area of the State.
But the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division in its judgment dated
8th day of August, 2022, where Taiwo Adegboye was an Appellant in
Appeal N0:CA/AK/58/2021, dethroned Adegboye as Alawo of Awo by
declaring him as an impostor and to stop parading himself as new Alawo
henceforth.
Adding that the Appeal Court judgment delivered by the three
courageous jurists of the Appellate Court, Akure, was clear and sound
without any ambiguity but Adegboye refused to obey with the support of
the State Government, particularly, the Government of Gboyega Oyetola
by protecting him (Adegboye) with flagrant disobedience to the Appeal
Court judgment by referring to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the
case of Ezekiel Hart v Ezekiel —-Hart, 222 Wali, JSC(as he then
was).
Comparing the forgery act of Taiwo Adegboye with the recent
Sixteen(16) years old Mmesoma Ejike, the Student of Anglican Girls’
Secondary School, Urugu, Nnewi, Anambra State and 2023 Unified
Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) candidate who falsified and
manipulated her result by jacking it up from (249 to 362) to outsmart
other students in the national examination conducted by Joint
Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Arguing further against the usage of forgery selection documents for
the installation of Taiwo Adegboye as the new Alawo by referring to
the Supreme Court of Justice in SC. 1/2020 on Appeal N0:
CA/A/1053/2019 on FHC/ABJ/CS/1101/2019- PDP & 2Ors. V. Biobarakuma
Degi-Eremienyo & 3Ors.
According to the CHRSJ’s Letter dated Tuesday, 6th of December, 2022
and signed by its Assistant General Secretary (AGS), Pastor Micheal
Agaasi and copies were made available to newsmen on Wednesday.
Pastor Agaasi, urged the State Government to obey the Court of Appeal
judgement on the subject matter as contained in the Supreme Court
decision in the case of Abacha V. Fawehinmi (2002)2 SCNQR 489 at 546
thus,” ….. It is the law that a decision of a Court of competent
jurisdiction, no matter that if seems palpable null and void,
unattractive or unsupportable, remains good law and uncompromisingly
binding until set aside by a superior Court of competent
jurisdiction”.
Highlighting the particulars of forgery against Taiwo Adegboye as
different thumbprint impressions and signatures of the Mogaji/Head,
Alhaji (Prince) Abdulkareem Adegboye and Secretary, Alhaji (Prince)
Abidoye Hamzat Gboyelade / Prince (Alhaji) Hamzat Abidoye / Hamsat
Abidoye of Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo as contained in Taiwo
Adegboye’s Certified True Copy(CTC) of Expression of Interest Form
N0:000000114 to fill the vacant stool of Alawo.
Others forgery documents are; the Certified True Copy of Selection
Minute credited to Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, dated 24th of
August, 2020, was forged in favour of Taiwo Adegboye with another
thumbprint impression and signature of the Mogaji and Secretary of
Abioye Ruling House/ Compound, Awo, Osun State; the Certified True
Copy of the Covering Letter with Reference N0: ELG.396/T/28B, dated
24st August, 2020 and signed by one Mrs. Olabimtan F. Abiola, the
Council Manager for Chairman, Egbedore Local Government, Awo, Osun
State with attachment of Selection Minute; the Certified True Copy of
Adegboye’s Exhibit B03 tendered in Suit N0:HED/26/2020 and Certified
True Copy of Bond to Prosecute Appeal with N0:CA/AK/58/2021on Suit
N0: HOS/84/2020 respectively.
Pastor Agaasi submitted that this is a well clear established case of
sufficient evidential proofs of forgery against Taiwo Adegboye, beyond
a reasonable doubt, stating that “Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo
under the headship of Alhaji (Prince) Abdulkareem Adegboye, did not at
anytime and/or anywhere call for any meeting whatsoever on the
acclaimed (24st) August, 2020, where some of the officials of Egbedore
Local Government, Awo, claimed to be observers without any evidence of
video clip or photographs to show where the sons and daughters of
Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, met to choose Taiwo Adegboye as the
Abioye Ruling House’s candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alawo”.