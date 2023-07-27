Alawo Stool: How Osun Govt installed a deposed monarch with forged documents

Advertisement

…Rights group alleges

…As the group calls for a thorough, credible investigation

A human rights organization, the Centre for Human Rights and Social

Justice (CHRSJ) has raised an allegation of how the Osun State

Government installed a deposed monarch, Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye with

forgery selection documents, thereby calling for a thorough and

credible investigation into the alleged forgery scandal by the State

Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

The group alleged that the deposed monarch, Taiwo Adegboye, was also

appointed and subsequently installed with the obsolete, repealed,

outdated, and revoked 1957, instead of subsisting 1979 Registered

Chieftaincy Declaration and in flagrant disobedience to Court Orders

in Suit Numbers: HED/26/2020 and HOS/84/2020 respectively by referring

to the Supreme Court per Rhodes-Vavour( JSC, as he then was) in the

case of Chief Ujile D. Ngere &1Or V. Chief Job Williams Okuruket “X1V”

& 3Ors (2014) 11NWLR pg.173 para G-H.

It added that the 1979 Registered Alawo of Awo Chieftaincy Declaration

was used to install immediate past Alawo of Awo, Late Oba Musa

Olatunbosun from Akinsilo Ruling House/Compound, Awo, saying that any

installation done with outdated and revoked 1957 Chieftaincy

Declaration was unlawful, illegal, null and void by referring to

Supreme Court of Nigeria in SC.19/1997.

It would be recalled that Taiwo Adegboye was installed as Alawo of Awo

illegally on 13th of September, 2021 by former Governor Gboyega

Oyetola without following due process of law and Adegboye was a

product of fraudulent process, flagrant disobedience to Court Orders,

fake and forged selection documents.

The rights group further alleged that former Governor Gboyega

Oyetola’s Government accepted the forgery and fake documents with

revoked declaration for illegal installation of Taiwo Adegboye as new

Alawo, claiming that Adegboye was strong member of All Progressives

Congress (APC) in Egbedore Local Government area of the State.

But the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division in its judgment dated

8th day of August, 2022, where Taiwo Adegboye was an Appellant in

Appeal N0:CA/AK/58/2021, dethroned Adegboye as Alawo of Awo by

declaring him as an impostor and to stop parading himself as new Alawo

henceforth.

Adding that the Appeal Court judgment delivered by the three

courageous jurists of the Appellate Court, Akure, was clear and sound

without any ambiguity but Adegboye refused to obey with the support of

the State Government, particularly, the Government of Gboyega Oyetola

by protecting him (Adegboye) with flagrant disobedience to the Appeal

Court judgment by referring to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the

case of Ezekiel Hart v Ezekiel —-Hart, 222 Wali, JSC(as he then

was).

Comparing the forgery act of Taiwo Adegboye with the recent

Sixteen(16) years old Mmesoma Ejike, the Student of Anglican Girls’

Secondary School, Urugu, Nnewi, Anambra State and 2023 Unified

Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) candidate who falsified and

manipulated her result by jacking it up from (249 to 362) to outsmart

other students in the national examination conducted by Joint

Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Arguing further against the usage of forgery selection documents for

the installation of Taiwo Adegboye as the new Alawo by referring to

the Supreme Court of Justice in SC. 1/2020 on Appeal N0:

CA/A/1053/2019 on FHC/ABJ/CS/1101/2019- PDP & 2Ors. V. Biobarakuma

Degi-Eremienyo & 3Ors.

According to the CHRSJ’s Letter dated Tuesday, 6th of December, 2022

and signed by its Assistant General Secretary (AGS), Pastor Micheal

Agaasi and copies were made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Pastor Agaasi, urged the State Government to obey the Court of Appeal

judgement on the subject matter as contained in the Supreme Court

decision in the case of Abacha V. Fawehinmi (2002)2 SCNQR 489 at 546

thus,” ….. It is the law that a decision of a Court of competent

jurisdiction, no matter that if seems palpable null and void,

unattractive or unsupportable, remains good law and uncompromisingly

binding until set aside by a superior Court of competent

jurisdiction”.

Highlighting the particulars of forgery against Taiwo Adegboye as

different thumbprint impressions and signatures of the Mogaji/Head,

Alhaji (Prince) Abdulkareem Adegboye and Secretary, Alhaji (Prince)

Abidoye Hamzat Gboyelade / Prince (Alhaji) Hamzat Abidoye / Hamsat

Abidoye of Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo as contained in Taiwo

Adegboye’s Certified True Copy(CTC) of Expression of Interest Form

N0:000000114 to fill the vacant stool of Alawo.

Others forgery documents are; the Certified True Copy of Selection

Minute credited to Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, dated 24th of

August, 2020, was forged in favour of Taiwo Adegboye with another

thumbprint impression and signature of the Mogaji and Secretary of

Abioye Ruling House/ Compound, Awo, Osun State; the Certified True

Copy of the Covering Letter with Reference N0: ELG.396/T/28B, dated

24st August, 2020 and signed by one Mrs. Olabimtan F. Abiola, the

Council Manager for Chairman, Egbedore Local Government, Awo, Osun

State with attachment of Selection Minute; the Certified True Copy of

Adegboye’s Exhibit B03 tendered in Suit N0:HED/26/2020 and Certified

True Copy of Bond to Prosecute Appeal with N0:CA/AK/58/2021on Suit

N0: HOS/84/2020 respectively.

Pastor Agaasi submitted that this is a well clear established case of

sufficient evidential proofs of forgery against Taiwo Adegboye, beyond

a reasonable doubt, stating that “Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo

under the headship of Alhaji (Prince) Abdulkareem Adegboye, did not at

anytime and/or anywhere call for any meeting whatsoever on the

acclaimed (24st) August, 2020, where some of the officials of Egbedore

Local Government, Awo, claimed to be observers without any evidence of

video clip or photographs to show where the sons and daughters of

Abioye Ruling House/Compound, Awo, met to choose Taiwo Adegboye as the

Abioye Ruling House’s candidate to fill the vacant stool of Alawo”.

Related