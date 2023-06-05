Thugs invade tribunal, flog former governorship aspirant

By SULE TAHIR

Some political thugs have flogged a former Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, and others as the Election Petition Tribunal began sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Tribunal on Monday, June 5, 2023, commenced hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This lead to minor chaos where Segun Showunmi, some political party supporters, journalists, and others were beaten.

The security agents present were accused of doing nothing while the incident lasted. A security agent said, “There is nothing we can do, we can’t arrest them. Everything about Ogun is always different.”

The road leading to the venue, Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, was condoned off by a combined team of security operatives.