Subsidy withdrawal: Nationwide strike irreversible- NLC

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress,( NLC) has reiterated it’s resolve that the planned nationwide strike is irreversible should the federal government fails to revert to the old price of fuel to allow Dialogue to proceed.

This comes amid fuel shortages across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”. In a statement signed by Comrade Joe Ajaero President, and Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni General Secretary made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja. He said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had up until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol. Ajaero added that NLC had given one week ultimatum on the federal government to rethink over it’s decision on withdrawal if fuel subsidy failure of which would attract an indefinite protest across the country. “on the expiration of the ultimatum without full compliance by the federal government NLC will embark on an indefinite nation-wide withdrawal of services and mass Protests starting 00:00 Hours Wednesday the 7th of June, 2023. to have announced the withdrawal of the Subsidy on PMS”.

That the 2023 Appropriation Act made provisions for the funding of the subsidy regime on PMS till the end of June, 2023.

That it is unfair for the government to knowingly take action that will inflict pains on the populace and workers without putting adequate safeguards in place.

That discussions were already on and understanding reached with government on the conditions precedent before the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS.

Other resolutions reached at the Council NEC meeting include That the Local refineries especially the Publicly owned four have remained comatose as a result of government’s inability to get them operationally turned around.

That we cannot accept any Petroleum Product Price increase until products are refined locally.

That federal government’s decision was unilateral and therefore runs counter to the spirit of national consensus and Social Dialogue.

Similarly NLC noted that whereas:

– there is a subsisting judgment of the Court that voided the powers of the Nigerian state to deregulate and fix prices of petroleum products in the Country.

– Between 1993 and 2023 about U$6b was used for Turn Around Maintenance of the Refineries without any results.

– U$7b was given to 14 banks owned by the elite from Public treasury to keep them afloat.

That between 2016 and now, N26tr was given to the rich as import waivers.

Furthermore NLC quiries the NNPC as is still unable to tell us how it arrived at the Pricing templates and the names of the beneficiaries of the Subsidy funds.

To this end the NLC calls on all its Affiliates and State Councils of the NLC to immediately commence full mobilization of members to ensure the success of the proposed nationwide strike ifthe federal government turn down it’s request.

Related