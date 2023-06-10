Senate Presidency: A Political Abomination In South East For Izunaso To Rankle Shoulder With Orji Kalu – Ozuruigbo

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

One of the Frontline social-cultural Igbo group under the umbrella of Ozuruigbo worldwide has named Senator Orji Kalu their final and most exquisite choice for the position of 10th Assembly Senate President.

The group had on Friday revealed that the former Abia State governor, Kalu is the only former govenor since 1999 who is returning to the Senate from the South East.

The group made their decision known shortly after their strategic stakeholders meeting held in Isu Local Government Area, in Imo State.

In attendance were delegates from the nineteen northern states and Abuja, delegates from the South West and South South States and delegates from diaspora especially the West African coastline countries.

However, the well attended half year, retreat and meeting was presided by the President General Dr. Batos Chikezie Nwadike popularly known as the ( Oyi of Igboland).

Speaking on behalf of the group, Nwadike said, ” We discussed top on our agenda the inauguration of the 10th Senate and its leadership.

“That without question or thinking twice H.E Senator Orji Kalu is the final and most exquisite choice for the position of Senate President. He is the only 1999 Governor returning to the Senate from the South East.

“It is a political abomination in the South East for Osita Izunaso to rankle shoulder with him or anybody of his ranking.

“Ozuruigbo worldwide makes bold to state to the Senators-elect that we know and we clearly understand these two personalities in terms of integrity, character, loyalty, capacity and capability, fear of God, patriotism and nationalism. The Plain Truth that must be told is that Osita Izunaso failed all the test on all indices.

“We urge our Senators-elect to move on courageously and with patriotism and give our 10th Senate a deserving and befitting leadership devoid of treachery, blackmailer, wickedness, greediness, disloyalty, avarice and any known vice of disnobleness. A leadership that will make our country and people proud.”

