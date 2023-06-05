Revisiting Calls For The Amendment Of The Council For The Regulation Of Freight Forwarding In Nigeria (CRFFN)Act – By Chidi Anthony Opara, FIIM, CDOA

Advertisement

Some freight forwarding associations and individual stakeholders have been calling for the amendment of the CRFFN Act(Act 16 of 2007).

There is need for the amendment of the act, but what should be more important to freight forwarding associations as pressure groups and individual stakeholders at this point in time is the need to put legitimate pressures on governmental and non governmental organizations to strictly adhere to and obey the provisions of the act.

A situation where individuals and institutions cherry pick which provisions of the act to adhere to/obey, with the freight forwarding associations, who are supposed to be pressure groups and individual stakeholders looking the other way, is not healthy, to say the least.

Even the agency established by the act, most times, finds it difficult to adhere to/obey the provisions of the act. It only does, when the provisions are favourable to it.

The agency for example, recently appointed an “Acting Registrar”, a position not known to the act, when it should have set in motion the appointment of a new Registrar or the reappointment of the existing one whose tenure was about to elapse, few months to the expiration of tenure.

The Registrar incidentally is also statutorily the Secretary of the CRFFN Governing Board.

The CRFFN Governing Board for sometime now have been holding meetings and taking decisions in such meetings with an “Acting Registrar” featuring as Registrar/Secretary, a clear case of serious violation of a major provision of the act, yet the freight forwarding associations and individual stakeholders are looking the other way while this unhealthy situation is going on.

Considering the aforementioned unhealthy situation, even if the act is amended, the purposes of the amendment would still be defeated due to the referenced unhealthy situation.

The Communique of the First Freight Forwarders Summit In Nigeria, in which I was the Rapporteur/Spokesperson recommended the merging of freight forwarders associations in Nigeria into an umbrella body “for effectiveness”, but due mainly to clout chasing and other selfish reasons, moves for the actualization of this noble recommendation have not even commenced, almost one year since the recommendation was made. It may never commence.

Thank you all for your time.

(Opara is a Registered Freight Forwarder, Former Member, CRFFN’s Freight Forwarders Consultative Forum, Rapporteur/Spokesperson, First Freight Forwarders Summit In Nigeria 2022)

