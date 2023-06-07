Injustice, lack of cohesion, dictatorship influence my exit to dump PDP to NNPP- Aminu Jahun

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse

Former North West ex- officio of the opposition PDP, Aminu Nuhu Jahun has attributed Injustice, dictatorship and rigidity of jigawa gladiator of the PDP Sule Lamido as contributing factors which forced him to dump PDP for the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP.

He said he took the painful decision to dump the party which he served serves for 24 years because the party in Jigawa state was being hijacked, by some individuals and turned into a tool for personal vendetta.

Jahun also stated that his illegal suspension from the party, smearing campaign against his reputation, and deviating from the party philosophy which made the party lost its relevance in his beloved state were among the factors that forced him to quit the party.

“I was invited by the PDP Jigawa State Central Working Committee and quarried for attending the swearing-in ceremony of my associate who happens to be the Kano State Governor elect, and also happened to be a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), arguing is that enough reason to suspend me from the party, he argued.

“I have been in the PDP for almost 24 years now. Served as the State Publicity Secretary, vice chairman in charge of Jigawa central senatorial district and elected as the Northwest Ex-Officio member of the party in Kaduna, now given such treatment, surely I can’t tolerate it,” Jahun said.

According to Jahun there is.no.any.party’s constitutional provision that barred one’s from.extending friendship.relations with any individual based on one’s different political philosophy, arguing if I was suspended from the PDP just because I attended the swearing-in of Kano state NNPP Governorship candidate what about my former party’s Gubernatorial candidate Alh Mustapha Sule Lamido who visited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on the same mission, he asked.

He wondered how upon his contribution in the last twenty four years in the PDP holding various positions and was not found wanting for anti party activities until now to be accused of anti party behavior just because he honored the invitation of swearing-in ceremony of his close associate as governor elect of Kano state.

“I want to formally announced my defection from.the PDP to the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP from.today being Tuesday as I received my membership card at my polling unit in Jahun”, he said.

He thanks his former PDP for the opportunity giving to him right from his membership and the various positions held in the party in the.last twenty four years. promisedt o work hard for the success of the New Nigeria People’s Party at local, state and national level.

Also speaking after receiving the decampees, the Jahun ward chairman of the NNPP comrade Ibrahim Malam welcomed the decampees and promised them equal treatment with any member of the party.

