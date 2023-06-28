NLC President Ajaero’s House Burnt Down in Lagos A suspicious fire entirely damaged the Lagos residence of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Comrade Joe Ajaero, NEWS WEEK NIGERIA reports

According to reports, the flames destroyed the entire structure, leaving nothing behind.

The fire is thought to have begun on the roof and was preceded by an unusual roar. The family members there initially discounted the noise as being caused by animals in the house. However, the structure burst in flames within minutes, leaving the occupants with little alternative but to flee, leaving everything behind.

Despite the quick response of the local community and fire departments, the structure could not be saved.

The distressed family members, according to Vanguard, declined to comment on the occurrence.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, who was in Geneva at the time of the fire, has also been mostly silent since his return to the nation. When asked what he was thinking, he expressed appreciation that no lives had been lost in the fire. Regarding the idea that the fire was purposely ignited because of his position as President of Congress, Ajaero acknowledged the hazards that come with the job but refrained from commenting on potential perpetrators

Source: https://newsweekng.com/nlc-president-ajaeros-house-burnt-down-in-lagos/