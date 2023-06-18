Land Racketeering: Uzodinma’s Land Commissioner Turns Imo Mechanic Village Into Shooting Range

Advertisement

Renewed tension and intense suspense has enveloped inhabitants and Communities in and around the Imo state Owned Mechanic Village Avu, Owerri- West Local government Council.

A stakeholder in Owerri. West ,Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuegbu who spoke to our rolving Reporter disclosed that Mechanics and Artisans with Communities are planning for a show down.

He alleged that some unscrupulous individuals and Prominent Personalities in the shared Prosperity government of distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma have chosen to intimidate and hoodwhink the Mechanics and Artisans who are the Original allottees of the Mechanic Village Avu to Surrender reasonable Portions of the Land hitherto allocated by government for Mechanics to Land Racketeers .

Bishop Ifeanyi Ugwuegbu who is the Chairman of the Imo state Mechanic Village Associations Avu disclosed that the inhabitants who Voted in the Last elections for APC , Our governor’s Party are Wondering how Imo state govt and Police authorities would turn Blind eyes , and allow Some Coverteous Individuals redicle the Paraphynelia of government , intimidate and harm defenceless Citizens as well as grabbing Community Lands without reasonable Negotiations.

The group appealed to the Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde to Caution his Officers not to allow Imo state Commissioner for Lands , Mr. Noble Atulegwu use them in his alleged Land Racketeering Spree.

The Mechanics and Artisans alleged that Imo state Commissioner for Lands with One Ogbonna Shaba and one Uwadi Obieke Sent Armored Personnel Carrier Vehicle to the Village where Sporadic Shootings took Place, Forcing many to Scamper for Safety.

Our Correspondent who sought the Views of Imo state Commissioner for Lands on the allegations got Contrary Views.

The Commissioner insists that documents on the true Position are available in his office.

He maintained that his office is Open for the truth.

Related