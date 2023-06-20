In Anambra, Police Burst Hotel Where Underage Girls Are Used As Sex Slaves

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have bursted a hotel in Awka, the state capital, where underage girls are allegedly used as sex slaves.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, made this known on Monday in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to him, the proprietor of the hotel was also arrested. He added that the operation was carried out following a tip of information received from Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

DSP Ikenga further revealed that the rescued girls, numbering nine, were between the ages of 15-23 years.

He said: “Following the information received from Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare yesterday 18/6/2023 by 6:00 pm, Police Operatives stormed a hotel in Awka and rescued 9 girls within the age bracket of 15-23years, used for sex slaves and arrested the proprietor of the hotel.

“Meanwhile, further interrogations/confessions of the rescued girls, reveal that the respective persons that brought them to the brothel lured/entice them on the assurances of giving them jobs to alleviate poverty/needs of their parents and dependents.

“They further confessed to being taken from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Rivers States. Also, the Police Command is in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to make sure the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents/guardians.

“The Command has condemned the act and frowned at such persons who take advantage of vulnerable individuals to make money, and describe such places as a den where criminals take refuge. We urge the good people of Anambra to continue to provide the police with information about such places as the joint operations to weed such harbour has commenced.

“You are encouraged to call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or PRO on 08039334002. Be assured that all information passed through these channels shall be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for comprehensive investigation and shall be charged to court afterward.”