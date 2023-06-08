Despite Paying 6.69 Million Naira Charges: INEC Refused Atiku, PDP Access To CTC

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented his inability to access certified true copies of Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) materials needed to prosecute his petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, despite paying N6.69 million, as demanded by the electoral body.

At the resumed sitting, yesterday, Chris Uche, counsel for the petitioners, told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja that despite the payment, INEC said the materials were not in Abuja for immediate access.

He, however, said since counsel for the 1st respondent (INEC) had expressed willingness to cooperate by ensuring some of the documents are accessed, a letter had been written to that effect.

Uche, therefore, asked for a stand down, to enable getting of other needed documents, after having exhausted the available Form EC8B for 10 local councils of Kogi State.

The court admitted the exhibits comprising Form EC8B and accordingly, marked them as PW1-10, even though the winner of the election, Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as INEC, which conducted the poll, hinted of their intention to object to the documents at final stage of address.

At the proceedings, three subpoenaed witnesses were called by the petitioners to testify against Tinubu’s victory. But INEC, APC and Tinubu said they were not ready to cross-examine the witnesses, as their statements were not frontloaded as required by relevant laws.

INEC, in its objection, said it ought to have verified the identity of the witness as adhoc staff, as claimed by the petitioners. On that ground, the five-man panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned to today for continuation of hearing.

Earlier, the petitioners called their 11th witness, Ndubuisi Nwobu, PDP Chairman for Anambra State, who told the court that he signed Form EC8D because it was made a condition for him to get a copy of the result sheet. He accused INEC of failing to electronically transmit election results at polling units to its portal.

The court admitted Form EC8C as exhibit from the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, being result sheets of local councils in 13 states.

Counsel to the petitioner, Prof. Paul Ananaba, who led proceedings on behalf of the lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, prayed the court to admit the evidence tendered as having been read.