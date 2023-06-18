Imo PDP Crisis: How Emeana, Ejiogu, Mbakwe, Others Collected 50m from LP Candidate to Resign from PDP Uncovered

Advertisement

By Ikenna Esogibe

Facts have continued to emerged why members of the Imo PDP State Working Committee resigned their positions.

An insider who is privy to a nocturnal meeting held on Friday, at Aronta Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA between Chief Emeka Ihedioha and the Labour party Governorship Candidate, Senator Athan Achonu on the need to prevail on the former party officials to resign and join LP ahead of the November 11 Governorship election.

According to the source, the LP Candidate agreed to pay N50 million to be shared N5 million each to the former officials of the state working committee, with a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep to each of them when he wins election as inducement to dump the party.

The source revealed that Emeka Ihedioha, who lost the PDP Governorship ticket to Senator Anyanwu has been having grudges against Anyanwu hence, vowed to do everything possible to make his bid to occupy the number one seat in the state impossible.

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain in the state who preferred anonimity described the resignation of the former party officials as a big relief to Imo PDP and its members in the state, adding that such opportunity will enable individuals willing to work for the party to take up their positions for more healthier campaigns.

He disclosed that in the last election, Ray Emeana, Martin Ejiogu, Maria Mbakwe and others failed their pooling booths, and wondered what relevance they have for the party if not to create infighting.

The party chieftain therefore thanked God for exposing them after their claim to work genuinely for their party Governorship Candidate, and appealed to other party mbers to gird their loins ahead of the November Governorship election.

